Coroner: Season Three Renewal for CBC Series, CW to Air First Two Seasons

Coroner has been renewed for a third season by CBC in Canada, and viewers will see the first two seasons on CW this fall.

Coroner is just one of 23 series renewed by the CBC this week. However, it is not known if season three will also land on The CW at some point in the future.

The cast of the Canadian television series includes stars Serinda Swan, Roger Cross, Éric Bruneau, Ehren Kassam, Nicholas Campbell, Tamara Podemski, Andy McQueen, and Kiley May.

It is not known when Coroner will premiere its third season.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Canadian drama?