Maxxx, In My Skin: Hulu Announces Premiere Dates for UK Series

Maxxx and In My Skin are coming to US audiences. Both UK series will land on a streaming service this July.

“MAXXX (ALL3MEDIA) All episodes July 28 MAXXX is a comedy drama centered around an ageing former boy band star turned shamed tabloid laughing stock (O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale), as he tries and fails to make an international comeback. Spurred into trying to win back his now famous ex-girlfriend Jourdan Dunn, Maxxx will stop at nothing, even if it means losing all self-respect, to get back on top. Also starring Christopher Meloni (Law & Order: SVU, The Handmaid’s Tale) In My Skin (BBC) All episodes July 30 The coming of age story of 16 year old Bethan as she deals with the comical but painfully real anxieties and insecurities of teenage life.”

Hulu is that service, and details were revealed about the series in a short press release. Check out those details below.

What do you think? Will you watch these UK shows when they land on Hulu this summer?