Heartland: Season 13? Cancelled or Renewed on UPtv?

Can the Fleming family continue to triumph over adversity? Has the Heartland TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 13th season on UPtv? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Heartland, season 13. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
Airing on the UPtv cable channel, the Heartland TV show stars Amber Marshall, Graham Wardle, Michelle Morgan, Shaun Johnston, Alisha Newton, Chris Potter, and Jessica Steen. The series is a multi-generational saga that’s set on the Heartland ranch in the rolling foothills of Alberta, Canada. It follows Amy Fleming (Marshall), her older sister Lou (Morgan), and their Grandfather Jack (Johnston). Together, they confront the challenges of running the ranch that has been in their family for generations. Heartland is unlike other horse ranches in that those who work there undertake the mission of treating troubled or neglected horses and finding them new homes. Amy has inherited her late mother’s uncanny ability to work with, understand, and help heal those horses. The family has been through tough times and their ability to stick together has helped them pull through life’s thick and thin moments.
We already know that Heartland has been renewed for a 13th season on CBC in Canada. The season 13 episodes have been produced and began running in Canada 1n September 2019. The question for viewers in the United States is whether UPtv will also air season 13. Though UP doesn’t typically announce their intentions, my hungry gut tells me that the channel will continue to air it, especially since the show is also offered via the UP faith & family streaming channel (typically before the episodes are broadcast on the cable channel). I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Heartland cancellation or renewal news.
What do you think? Do you hope the Heartland TV show will be renewed for a 13th season on UPtv? How would you feel if UPtv cancelled their airing of this TV series, instead?
