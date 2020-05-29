Heartland: Season 13 Premiere Teased by UP tv, Hudson Spin-off Series to Air

“My dream is coming true.” UP tv just released a new teaser for the season 13 premiere of Heartland.

The long-running series is a multi-generational saga that’s set on the Heartland ranch in the rolling foothills of Alberta, Canada. It follows Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall), her older sister Lou (Michelle Morgan), and their Grandfather Jack (Shaun Johnston). Together, they confront the challenges of running the ranch that has been in their family for generations.

Season 13 of Heartland premieres on UP on June 4th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Additionally, installments of the six-part spin-off series Hudson will air after each new episode. The drama is set in the same world as Heartland and follows Jade Virani (Madison Cheeatow) and her friends hanging out at Maggie’s diner and around the town. There’s a focus on the budding friendship and rivalry between Jade and Sloane, a new waitress from the city, and one of Jade’s friends from rodeo school, Trace, according to TV Insider.

Take a sneak peek at season 13 of Heartland below:

The 10 episodes of season 13 of Heartland were released in Canada last fall. The UP Faith and Family streaming service started releasing the 13th season episodes in February in the United States. Netflix in the U.S. is expected to release season 12 of Heartland in the next couple of months and will likely make season 13 available a year or so later.

Earlier this week, Heartland was renewed for a 14th season in Canada.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Heartland? Will you check out Hudson and season 13 on UP tv?