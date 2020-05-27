Menu

Heartland: Season 14 Renewal Announced, Season 13 Coming to UP tv

by Jessica Pena,

Heartland TV show on CBC: (canceled or renewed?)

Heartland is here to stay. CBC just announced they’ve renewed the TV show for a 14th season and UP tv just announced the season 13 premiere date.

The long-running series is a multi-generational saga that’s set on the Heartland ranch in the rolling foothills of Alberta, Canada. It follows Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall), her older sister Lou (Michelle Morgan), and their Grandfather Jack (Shaun Johnston). Together, they confront the challenges of running the ranch that has been in their family for generations.

Season 14 of Heartland is set to debut on CBC this coming winter. Meanwhile, season 13 premieres on UP in the U.S. on June 4th at 8 p.m. ET.

What do you think? Do you watch Heartland? Are you looking forward to the new season?


Betty Spacek
Betty Spacek

Thank you! So happy it’s coming on again. Can’t wait for June 4th.

May 27, 2020 8:43 pm
Diane Montgomery
Diane Montgomery

Thank you, thank you, thank you for renewing Heartland for a 14th season!! Thank you UpTv for airing Season 13 for us in the USA!!! I just love Heartland!!! It’s the very best family drama on!!!! I can’t say thank you enough!

May 27, 2020 8:05 pm
Diane
Diane

I have been watching Heartland from the beginning of Season 1. It is the best show ever! There is soooo much stupid, dumb shows on now. It is nice to be able to watch a down to earth family show.

May 27, 2020 7:39 pm
Norma
Norma

I love this show be glad when Light TV channel has season 13 don’t have cable or internet

May 27, 2020 7:37 pm
Audrey
Audrey

I am very happy UPtv is going to show season 13, I think Heartland is one of the best shows ever.

May 27, 2020 6:23 pm
James shenkberger
James shenkberger

We are still patiently waiting for season 12 to come on television can’t wait.

May 27, 2020 6:16 pm
Desiree L Slate
Desiree L Slate

Im soo happy that season 14 renewed

May 27, 2020 6:16 pm
Kaye Easterday
Kaye Easterday

PLEASE keep renewing Heartland!! I LOVE this show and feel like a part of the family! There just aren’t any shows like Heartland and we NEED more! I wish I were able to get the UP channel. I am forced to wait for the LIGHTtv channel (Fox) to show episodes. I’ve had to endure endless reruns before receiving the current episodes. PLEASE do what you can to make this show more available in the USA! I live in Conroe, Texas, near Houston.

May 27, 2020 6:09 pm
