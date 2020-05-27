Heartland: Season 14 Renewal Announced, Season 13 Coming to UP tv

Heartland is here to stay. CBC just announced they’ve renewed the TV show for a 14th season and UP tv just announced the season 13 premiere date.

The long-running series is a multi-generational saga that’s set on the Heartland ranch in the rolling foothills of Alberta, Canada. It follows Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall), her older sister Lou (Michelle Morgan), and their Grandfather Jack (Shaun Johnston). Together, they confront the challenges of running the ranch that has been in their family for generations.

Season 14 of Heartland is set to debut on CBC this coming winter. Meanwhile, season 13 premieres on UP in the U.S. on June 4th at 8 p.m. ET.

What do you think? Do you watch Heartland? Are you looking forward to the new season?