Batwoman: Season Two; Ruby Rose Addresses CW Series Departure

Ruby Rose shocked fans of the Arrowverse when her departure from Batwoman was announced earlier this month. The second season of the series will feature a new woman behind the character.

The departure will cause some trouble for the Batwoman writers, but that is not Rose’s problem. The actress went to her Instagram on Wednesday night to share a message with her fans. She did not reveal the real reason behind her departure from The CW series, but she wanted to thank her fans and the people she worked with her during her time on the series.

Check out her post below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Will you keep watching without Ruby Rose as Batwoman?