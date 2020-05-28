Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Schooled

Schooled TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for another season?

(ABC / Craig Sjodin)

Network: ABC.
Episodes: 34 (half-hour).
Seasons: Two.

TV show dates: January 9, 2019 — May 13, 2020.
Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: AJ Michalka, Tim Meadows, Bryan Callen, Brett Dier, Israel Johnson, Dallas Edwards, Alphonso McAuley, Stephen Tobolowsky, Lennon Parham, and Jeffery Cade Ross Brown.

TV show description:
From creators Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the Schooled TV show is a spin-off of The Goldbergs sitcom. Set in the 1990s, Schooled follows Lainey Lewis (Michalka) and the faculty of William Penn Academy.

A WP graduate herself, Lainey hasn’t yet achieved rock goddess status, so she returns to her old stomping grounds as the school’s new music teacher — working under the supervision of Principal Glascott (Meadows). Making the adjustment from student to authority figure proves a little tricky for Lainey, but as she gets to know people, like Glascott’s niece, Felicia (Rachel Crow), she realizes she may just have the chops for this new gig.

In addition to the principal, Lainey’s new co-workers include Coach Mellor (Callen), who has some struggles of his own, and Charlie Brown (Dier), knowns as “CB” — a young, enthusiastic teacher who strives to be perfect. Even though this odd group has their own quirks and personal problems, their students look up to them as everyday heroes.

Series Finale:
Episode #34 — Clueless
Lainey has a difficult choice regarding her relationship with Barry and her friendship with CB. Meanwhile, Coach Mellor and Julie are put in a tough parenting position when Toby is invited to prom as a freshman by a senior.
First aired: May 13, 2020.

What do you think? Do you like the Schooled TV series? Should this ABC TV show have been cancelled or renewed for a third season?


Canceled and renewed TV show

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
joe bramerValerieVicky Smith Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

joe bramer
Reader
joe bramer

no Bueno

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
November 12, 2019 3:20 pm
Valerie
Reader
Valerie

Love it! Want to see where all of these relationships go – such funny people!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
May 5, 2019 7:16 pm
Vicky Smith
Reader
Vicky Smith

Great show love it!!!

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
February 28, 2019 6:32 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz