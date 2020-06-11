Batwoman: Season Two; Will Kate Kane Be Killed Off on the CW Series?

The buzz surrounding Batwoman and the fate of Kate Kane after Ruby Rose’s departure from the series continues. The latest buzz involves a rumor that Kate Kane will be killed off on the series at the start of season two. The rumor has gained some traction online, and that forced Caroline Dries to release a statement to shut down the rumor.

Per Deadline, she went to her Twitter account and said the following about the fate of Kate Kane on The CW series:

“As a lesbian who’s been working as a writer for the past fifteen years, I’m well aware of the “Bury Your Gays” trope and I have no interest in participating in it. That’s why it’s important to me as the showrunner to clarify any misinformation out there about Kate Kane and recasting Batwoman. Like you, I love Kate Kane – she’s the reason I wanted to do the show. We’ll never erase her. In fact, her disappearance will be one of the mysteries of season two. I don’t want to give away any of our surprises, but to all our devoted fans, please know that LGBTQ+ justice is at the very core of what Batwoman is and we have no intention of abandoning that.”

Fans will need to wait until Batwoman returns in January 2021 to find out how the exit of Kate Kane is handled.

What do you think? Should Kate Kane be killed off? Will you continue to watch the series with a new Batwoman?