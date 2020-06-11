Menu

Batwoman: Season Two; Will Kate Kane Be Killed Off on the CW Series?

by Regina Avalos,

The buzz surrounding Batwoman and the fate of Kate Kane after Ruby Rose’s departure from the series continues. The latest buzz involves a rumor that Kate Kane will be killed off on the series at the start of season two. The rumor has gained some traction online, and that forced Caroline Dries to release a statement to shut down the rumor.

Per Deadline, she went to her Twitter account and said the following about the fate of Kate Kane on The CW series:

“As a lesbian who’s been working as a writer for the past fifteen years, I’m well aware of the “Bury Your Gays” trope and I have no interest in participating in it. That’s why it’s important to me as the showrunner to clarify any misinformation out there about Kate Kane and recasting Batwoman. Like you, I love Kate Kane – she’s the reason I wanted to do the show.  We’ll never erase her.  In fact, her disappearance will be one of the mysteries of season two.  I don’t want to give away any of our surprises, but to all our devoted fans, please know that LGBTQ+ justice is at the very core of what Batwoman is and we have no intention of abandoning that.”

Fans will need to wait until Batwoman returns in January 2021 to find out how the exit of Kate Kane is handled.

What do you think? Should Kate Kane be killed off? Will you continue to watch the series with a new Batwoman?


Dave
Reader
Dave

No, she shouldn’t be killed off. Let’s sign up on this.
https://www.change.org/p/the-cw-keep-kate-kane-as-batwoman

June 11, 2020 2:33 pm
K M
Reader
K M

While I am not fond of Kate Kane as a lesbian, I love the character. I love the banter with her father. I think Kate makes the show and I like Ruby Rose as Kate. I hope it will continue to be successful but I am afraid it won’t be since Ruby left. I am glad they are not recasting her or killing her off. That leaves the door open for a possible return in the future.

June 11, 2020 12:45 pm
Maskripper
Reader
Maskripper

I think Kate Kane will return sometime in season 2. So they actually have to cast two Batwomen. Ryan and her. And of course I will continue to watch this show, I love it!

June 11, 2020 11:19 am
Misty
Reader
Misty

Without Kate Kane the rest of the cast does not make sense with the new Batwoman, so if they want the show to make any kind of sense they have to recast the character of Kate Kane or just reboot the whole series with a whole new cast and storyline. I personally think that Jacqueline Toboni (Trubel from Grimm) would make a great Kate Kane/Batwoman, she has a similar look and has played a similar badass character.

June 11, 2020 3:44 pm
