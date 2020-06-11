Menu

Harlots: Is the Hulu TV Show Cancelled or Renewed for Season Four?

by Telly Vulture

The Television Vulture is watching the Harlots TV show on HuluAre the Covent Garden ladies still in business? Has the Harlots TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Hulu? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Harlots, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Hulu period drama, inspired by the lives of real women, Harlots stars Samantha Morton, Jessica Brown Findlay, Lesley Manville, Eloise Smyth, and Liv Tyler. Alfie Allen joins season three the new pimp in town, Isaac Pincher, with Ash Hunter playing his brother, Hal. The story unfolds in 18th century Georgian London and centers on the Wells family, led by brothel-owning matriarch Margaret (Samantha Morton). The third season kicks off with Margaret having been sent to America in chains, while rival Lydia Quigley (Manville) is in Bedlam. With the help of allies including Lady Fitz (Tyler) the Wells women hope to be free of their mother’s feud. Soon though, Charlotte (Brown-Findlay) realizes running the brothel cultivates enemies.
 

Harlots has been cancelled, so there will not be a fourth season. Could this series be revived someday?
 
Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership statistics, it is difficult to predict whether Hulu will cancel or renew Harlots for season four. This is one of those series that gets some critical acclaim, but seems to otherwise fly under the radar. Without statistics, it is difficult to hazard a guess, but since this wasn’t promoted as a “final season,” I think a renewal is more likely than cancellation. It took four months from the season one premiere to a season two renewal. The third season was picked up just two months after the second debuted, so if good news is in the offing, it seems likely to come within a few months. Since that’s just speculation, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Harlots cancellation and renewal alerts.

6/11/20 update: Harlots has been cancelled.
 

What do you think? Were you hoping that the Harlots TV series would be renewed for a fourth season? How do you feel that Hulu had cancelled this TV show, instead?



Jazmine J Anderson
Reader
Jazmine J Anderson

Just a few hours ago, a tv guide website called TV LINE (if you Google the words "Is harlots canceled" you'll see their article on this), said its officially been canceled…along with another site called TV SERIES FINALE, posted the same thing an hour ago and you'll see their blog about this using those same quoted keywords i mentioned earlier. Im sad about this because I feel there's more that could have went on. Now, I'm not saying that this is why but, ill just make myself feel better by saying the Coronavirus is why they couldn't film it anymore…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 10, 2020 7:59 pm
Brandy
Reader
Brandy

I've been patiently awaiting season 4 of Harlots. Hands down my favorite series! Please let's get this party started………. I need to find out what my favorite ladies are up to!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
June 2, 2020 1:11 pm
Leigh
Reader
Leigh

You MUST renew Harlots!! It is hands down one of the best shows on right now!! It easily tops Handmaids Tale (in my opinion) but has had NONE of the promoting. Long live Harlots!!

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
May 6, 2020 10:24 am
Pinky
Reader
Pinky

PLEASE, PLEASE renew Harlots for a fourth season. I would love to see it renewed for several more seasons. It would be nice to have more than 8 episodes each season, but beggars can't be choosers.
There are very few series worth watching anymore, so a series of this caliber deserves another season.

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
April 24, 2020 10:10 am
Teresa
Reader
Teresa

Please renew the Harlots!! I love this series and it's feisty women

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
April 11, 2020 2:11 pm
Madison Acri
Reader
Madison Acri

I agree with continuing the series. I feel it is very good from the setting to the costume design, the acting, the storyline. I would give anything to be able to assist with the costume design team.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
April 6, 2020 2:43 am
Robert
Reader
Robert

The Harlots, the best serie ever ! Ready to watch the 4th,5th,6th, …. seasons.

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
March 30, 2020 12:02 am
Joseph Wells
Reader
Joseph Wells

I am obsessed with Harlots too. I have watched the first 3 season's about 15 times. I can't believe it does not get huge critics accolades. The acting is stellar. Standouts are Lesley Manville and Jessica Brown Findley. Lydia Quigley is one of the best villainesses EVER on TV. It is no great feat to make you hate a character, but it is a miracle when that character inspires sympathy despite her evil deeds and misanthropic behavior.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
April 1, 2020 6:32 pm
Thomas Cassidy
Reader
Thomas Cassidy

Usually I'm not big on watching a lot of tv, but watching Harlots is like reading a good book you just can't put down.

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
April 3, 2020 1:50 am
Katrina Lattimore
Reader
Katrina Lattimore

Harlots is is absolutely THE BEST show ever!!!! My husband and I happy upon the show and we were HOOKED instantly!!!! Renew! Renew! Renew! Renew! Renew!

Vote Up120Vote Down Reply
March 26, 2020 4:30 pm
Cj colley
Reader
Cj colley

Please don't cancel this show! It's one of the few good shows out there!

Vote Up130Vote Down Reply
March 23, 2020 9:00 pm
Shari Stanley
Reader
Shari Stanley

I hope it never gets canceled

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
March 18, 2020 7:01 am
Jazmine J Anderson
Reader
Jazmine J Anderson

It did…in fact it was just a few hours ago today that they announced it online saying its ended.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 10, 2020 8:01 pm
Patricia Elkin
Reader
Patricia Elkin

Yes! Season 4 definitely!!

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
March 10, 2020 10:17 pm
