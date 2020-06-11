Vulture Watch

Are the Covent Garden ladies still in business? Has the Harlots TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Hulu? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Harlots, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A Hulu period drama, inspired by the lives of real women, Harlots stars Samantha Morton, Jessica Brown Findlay, Lesley Manville, Eloise Smyth, and Liv Tyler. Alfie Allen joins season three the new pimp in town, Isaac Pincher, with Ash Hunter playing his brother, Hal. The story unfolds in 18th century Georgian London and centers on the Wells family, led by brothel-owning matriarch Margaret (Samantha Morton). The third season kicks off with Margaret having been sent to America in chains, while rival Lydia Quigley (Manville) is in Bedlam. With the help of allies including Lady Fitz (Tyler) the Wells women hope to be free of their mother’s feud. Soon though, Charlotte (Brown-Findlay) realizes running the brothel cultivates enemies.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Harlots has been cancelled, so there will not be a fourth season. Could this series be revived someday?

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership statistics, it is difficult to predict whether Hulu will cancel or renew Harlots for season four. This is one of those series that gets some critical acclaim, but seems to otherwise fly under the radar. Without statistics, it is difficult to hazard a guess, but since this wasn’t promoted as a “final season,” I think a renewal is more likely than cancellation. It took four months from the season one premiere to a season two renewal. The third season was picked up just two months after the second debuted, so if good news is in the offing, it seems likely to come within a few months. Since that’s just speculation, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Harlots cancellation and renewal alerts.

6/11/20 update: Harlots has been cancelled.



Harlots Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore other TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Were you hoping that the Harlots TV series would be renewed for a fourth season? How do you feel that Hulu had cancelled this TV show, instead?