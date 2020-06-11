Menu

Harlots: Season Three Viewer Votes

Published:

Harlots TV show on Hulu: season 3 viewer votes

Does the third season of the Harlots TV show on Hulu scratch your itch? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether TV shows like Harlots will be cancelled or renewed for season four. Hulu and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the Harlots season three episodes. We invite you to rate them for us here. Status update below.

A Hulu period drama, inspired by the lives of real women, Harlots stars Samantha Morton, Jessica Brown Findlay, Lesley Manville, Eloise Smyth, and Liv Tyler. Alfie Allen joins season three the new pimp in town, Isaac Pincher, with Ash Hunter playing his brother, Hal. The story unfolds in 18th century Georgian London and centers on the Wells family, led by brothel-owning matriarch Margaret (Samantha Morton). The third season kicks off with Margaret having been sent to America in chains, while rival Lydia Quigley (Manville) is in Bedlam. With the help of allies including Lady Fitz (Tyler) the Wells women hope to be free of their mother’s feud. Soon though, Charlotte (Brown-Findlay) realizes running the brothel cultivates enemies.

What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Harlots TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should Hulu cancel or renew Harlots for a fourth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

6/11/20 update: Harlots has been cancelled.



Alison McAloon
Reader
Alison McAloon

Please renew Harlots for a 4 season just love the show

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
April 2, 2020 11:16 pm
Kim
Reader
Kim

Love the show keeps me on the edge of my seat We had to become Stronger than Men, in so many ways,
Strong women is what men need,God loves us being strong❤

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 25, 2020 11:33 am
S. Wilde
Reader
S. Wilde

“Wilt thou leave me so unsatisfied?” There must be another season.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
February 10, 2020 12:45 am
Kay
Reader
Kay

One of the best shows on television. I’m hoping there’s a season four which would include Samantha Morton. She’s an outstanding actress. Either way, I’d be sorry if season three was the end of the series. And Liv Tyler’s character is just coming into her own. It can’t end just yet!

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
January 5, 2020 2:10 am
linda
Reader
linda

Please do more seasons such a great show.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
December 5, 2019 2:30 pm
Angie
Reader
Angie

Definitely need season four! Please bring it back Hulu!

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
November 11, 2019 1:02 pm
Suzanne
Reader
Suzanne

Yes! We need a season 4! Harlots is outstanding. Love all the actresses and actors. Can’t wait.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
October 29, 2019 8:34 am
CHONCHON I love this show! Can”t wait for season 4
Reader
CHONCHON I love this show! Can”t wait for season 4

I love this show. Bring Harlots back for season 4+!!!

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
October 13, 2019 12:46 am
Heather
Reader
Heather

There has to be a season 4+ for so many reasons. They have wonderful creative writers, I don’t think they’ll let us down! **fingers crossed**

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
September 27, 2019 7:15 am
Gigi
Reader
Gigi

Definitely waiting for season 4!!!!
Our newest TV addiction

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
September 17, 2019 1:14 am
Ann DeSantis
Reader
Ann DeSantis

I want more!!!!!!

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
September 3, 2019 9:52 pm
LisaDion
Reader
LisaDion

Love Harlots and strong woma.. keep it going Hulu… and I will keep my subscription..

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
August 31, 2019 10:51 am
Donna Bradley
Reader
Donna Bradley

I want to see a season 4-10 my Favorite show on hula!!! Also love handmaiden tale

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
August 29, 2019 7:57 pm
Bea
Reader
Bea

Wow…I was floored, if it would’ve been the end…
Even if I didn’t want to too end. It had a epic ending!!!
Kudos to the Harlots team!!!!

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
August 28, 2019 2:25 am
