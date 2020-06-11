Does the third season of the Harlots TV show on Hulu scratch your itch? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether TV shows like Harlots will be cancelled or renewed for season four. Hulu and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the Harlots season three episodes. We invite you to rate them for us here. Status update below.
A Hulu period drama, inspired by the lives of real women, Harlots stars Samantha Morton, Jessica Brown Findlay, Lesley Manville, Eloise Smyth, and Liv Tyler. Alfie Allen joins season three the new pimp in town, Isaac Pincher, with Ash Hunter playing his brother, Hal. The story unfolds in 18th century Georgian London and centers on the Wells family, led by brothel-owning matriarch Margaret (Samantha Morton). The third season kicks off with Margaret having been sent to America in chains, while rival Lydia Quigley (Manville) is in Bedlam. With the help of allies including Lady Fitz (Tyler) the Wells women hope to be free of their mother’s feud. Soon though, Charlotte (Brown-Findlay) realizes running the brothel cultivates enemies.
What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Harlots TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should Hulu cancel or renew Harlots for a fourth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.
6/11/20 update: Harlots has been cancelled.
