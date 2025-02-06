Wild Cards: Season Two Ratings + Viewer Votes

The Wild Cards series has performed well in the ratings for The CW, but the show originates in Canada on CBC. So, there’s no guarantee that the show will be renewed regardless of how good the U.S. ratings are or, if CBC renews it, that The CW will air it. Will we see season three of Wild Cards, or will it be cancelled instead? Stay tuned.

A procedural comedy-drama series, the Wild Cards TV show stars Vanessa Morgan, Giacomo Gianniotti, Terry Chen, Jason Priestley, Michael Xavier, Amy Goodmurphy, Fletcher Donovan, and Jonesy. Martin Sheen recurs, and guests in season two include Ally Sheedy, Marie Avgeropoulos, Tony D’Angelo, and Katie Findlay. In the story, Cole Ellis (Gianniotti) is a demoted detective who has begrudgingly spent the last year on the maritime unit. Meanwhile, con woman Max Mitchell (Morgan) has been living a transient life, elaborately scamming everyone she meets. While she’s being held at the station after an arrest, Max ends up helping Ellis solve a local crime. The two are offered the opportunity to redeem themselves, so Ellis needs to return to his detective post, and Max needs to stay out of jail. The catch is that they must work together, each using their unique skills to solve crimes. For Ellis, that means hard-boiled shoe leather police work; for Max, it means accents, disguises, schemes, and generally befriending everyone in sight while driving Ellis nuts. These two unlikely allies must learn what it means to trust another person and maybe become partners.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Wild Cards on The CW averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 523,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 6, 2025, Wild Cards has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

