TV We Love: Season One Ratings

Nostalgia remains very popular in these changing times and people love the shows that first made them smile years ago. It’s no surprise that The CW would order a series to spotlight old shows and docuseries are often less expensive than scripted dramas and comedies. Will TV We Love be cancelled or renewed for season two, with a whole new batch of shows? Stay tuned.

A docuseries, the TV We Love show honors iconic series that have left a mark on pop culture. Across eight episodes, the program takes a look at beloved shows I Love Lucy, The Brady Bunch, The Love Boat, The Honeymooners, Happy Days, Dynasty, Cheers, and Touched by An Angel. Series cast members, creators, scholars, and television insiders share stories, behind-the-scenes secrets, and surprising insights into the creativity and innovation that made these programs unforgettable. Featured cast members include Keith Thibodeaux (I Love Lucy); Barry Williams, Christopher Knight (The Brady Bunch) and Gary Cole (The Brady Bunch Movie); Fred Grandy and Ted Lange (The Love Boat); Don Most and Scott Baio (Happy Days); Al Corley, Jack Coleman and Pamela Sue Martin (Dynasty); and Roma Downey (Touched By An Angel).

