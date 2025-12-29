Sunday TV Ratings: Tracker, America’s Funniest Home Videos, The Simpsons, NFL Football

Sunday, November 30, 2025, ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, Tracker, The Road, The Simpsons, Universal Basic Guys, and America’s Funniest Home Videos. Sports: NFL Overrun, Football Night in America, NFL Football: Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders. Specials: Disney’s Prep & Landing, Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs Nice, Disney’s Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, and Santa Claus is Coming to Town. Reruns: Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Krapopolis, Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, and Boston Blue.

NOTE: Ratings posted using Fast Affiliate Numbers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?