America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 34 Ratings

Many people believed that when YouTube became popular, America’s Funniest Home Videos’ days were numbered. However, the Sunday night show continues to pull good ratings for ABC and is likely one of the network’s least expensive shows to boot. Will AFV be cancelled or is it sure to be renewed for season 35? Stay tuned.

A comedy clip series, America’s Funniest Home Videos is the alphabet network’s longest-running primetime entertainment show and is currently hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro. For the series, regular people submit comic clips that capture the funny things that happen when people and animals are at their spontaneous best. The studio audience decides which clips they like the best and each week’s first-place winner is awarded $20,000. Those winners then move on to the next competition round where they vie for a $100,000 prize. At the end of the season, the $100,000 prize winners compete for a grand prize vacation package. Previous show hosts have included Tom Bergeron, John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes, and the original, Bob Saget.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 33 of AFV on ABC averaged a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.31 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*".



What do you think? Do you like the America’s Funniest Home Videos TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 35th season?