America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 33 Viewer Votes

The ABC show has given away more than $16 million, and more of the network’s money will go out in the 33rd season of the America’s Funniest Home Videos TV series. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like America’s Funniest Home Videos is cancelled or renewed for season 34. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 33rd season episodes of America’s Funniest Home Videos here.

An ABC comedy series, America’s Funniest Home Videos is the alphabet network’s longest-running primetime entertainment show and is currently hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro. For the series, regular people submit comic clips that capture the funny things that happen when people and animals are at their spontaneous best. The studio audience decides which clips they like the best and each week’s first place winner is awarded $10,000. Those winners then move on to the next competition round where they vie for a $100,000 prize. At the end of the season, the $100,000 prize winners compete for a grand prize vacation package. The show has given away more than $16 million in prize money. Previous show hosts have included Tom Bergeron, D.L. Hughley, and Richard Kind, John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes, and the original host, Bob Saget.





What do you think? Which season 33 episodes of the America’s Funniest Home Videos TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that America’s Funniest Home Videos should be cancelled or renewed for a 34th season on ABC?