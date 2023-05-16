America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 34; ABC Series Renewed for 2023-24

A Sunday night tradition will continue into the 2023-24 television season. ABC has renewed America’s Funniest Home Videos for season 34.

A comedy series, America’s Funniest Home Videos is the alphabet network’s longest-running primetime entertainment show and is currently hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro. For the series, regular people submit comic clips that capture the funny things that happen when people and animals are at their spontaneous best. The studio audience decides which clips they like the best and each week’s first place winner is awarded $10,000. Those winners then move on to the next competition round where they vie for a $100,000 prize. At the end of the season, the $100,000 prize winners compete for a grand prize vacation package. The show has given away more than $16 million in prize money. Previous show hosts have included Tom Bergeron, D.L. Hughley, Richard Kind, John Fugelsang, and Daisy Fuentes, and the original host, Bob Saget.

The 33rd season of America’s Funniest Home Videos averages a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.34 million viewers. Compared to season 32, that’s down by 13% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

It’s a middle-of-the-road performer in the demo compared to other unscripted series on the network. In the live+7 day ratings, episodes pick up about 6% more viewers.

The 33rd season of 22 episodes finishes airing this Sunday night. A premiere date for season 34 will be announced later, but it’s expected to debut this fall.

More videos and more laughs when #AFV returns for another season. pic.twitter.com/2IxtRu5J7f — ABC (@ABCNetwork) May 16, 2023

