Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season Four; ABC Primetime Game Show Renewed

by Trevor Kimball,

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 4?

(Photo by: ABC/Christopher Willard)

Give that wheel another spin. The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune series has been renewed for a fourth season by ABC.

A primetime game show, the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune series is hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White of the popular syndicated version. In each episode, the duo welcomes a trio of celebrity contestants who play two games (to fill the hour timeslot), spin the world’s most famous wheel, and solve word puzzles. The celebrities try to win as much as $1 million cash for their favorite charities. Players in the third season include Lauren Ash, Tiki Barber, Snoop Dogg, Mark Duplass, Ron Funches, Nikki Glaser, Carla Hall, Jim Jefferies, Thomas Lennon, Kevin McKidd, Tig Notaro, Phil Rosenthal, Kristen Schaal, Amanda Seales, and Jet Tila.

The third season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune averages a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.58 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership.

It’s a middle-of-the-road performer in the demo compared to other unscripted series on the network. In the live+7 day ratings, episodes pick up about 10% more viewers.

The third season is currently airing on Wednesday nights. A premiere date for season four will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you watched the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune TV series? Are you happy to hear that the ABC show has been renewed for a fourth season?

Check out our ABC status sheet to track the alphabet network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x