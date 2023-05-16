Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season Four; ABC Primetime Game Show Renewed

Give that wheel another spin. The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune series has been renewed for a fourth season by ABC.

A primetime game show, the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune series is hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White of the popular syndicated version. In each episode, the duo welcomes a trio of celebrity contestants who play two games (to fill the hour timeslot), spin the world’s most famous wheel, and solve word puzzles. The celebrities try to win as much as $1 million cash for their favorite charities. Players in the third season include Lauren Ash, Tiki Barber, Snoop Dogg, Mark Duplass, Ron Funches, Nikki Glaser, Carla Hall, Jim Jefferies, Thomas Lennon, Kevin McKidd, Tig Notaro, Phil Rosenthal, Kristen Schaal, Amanda Seales, and Jet Tila.

The third season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune averages a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.58 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership.

It’s a middle-of-the-road performer in the demo compared to other unscripted series on the network. In the live+7 day ratings, episodes pick up about 10% more viewers.

The third season is currently airing on Wednesday nights. A premiere date for season four will be announced later.

More celebrities, more spins, and more money for charity will be coming in a new season of #CelebrityWheelOfFortune. pic.twitter.com/4IExqEEPQ4 — Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (@celebritywof) May 16, 2023

None


