Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season Four — Has the ABC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

The world keeps on turning, and so does the wheel. Has the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune series is hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White of the popular syndicated version. In each episode, the duo welcomes a trio of celebrity contestants who play two games (to fill the hour timeslot), spin the world’s most famous wheel, and solve word puzzles. The celebrities try to win as much as $1 million cash for their favorite charities. Players in the third season include Lauren Ash, Tiki Barber, Snoop Dogg, Mark Duplass, Ron Funches, Nikki Glaser, Carla Hall, Jim Jefferies, Thomas Lennon, Kevin McKidd, Tig Notaro, Phil Rosenthal, Kristen Schaal, Amanda Seales, and Jet Tila.





Season Three Ratings

The third season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune averages a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.30 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s even in the demo and up by 11% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Celebrity Wheel of Fortune stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 27, 2022, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Celebrity Wheel of Fortune for season four? The show has performed fairly well in the ratings, and likely doesn’t cost much to produce. I think there’s a good chance that this wheel will keep turning, and the series will see a fourth year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune cancellation or renewal news.



