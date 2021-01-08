Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season One Ratings

The Wheel of Fortune game show has been a hit in first-run syndication for decades. Now, ABC is trying a primetime version. Will it also be a hit that will run for years and years? Will Celebrity Wheel of Fortune be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A primetime game show, the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune series is hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White of the popular syndicated version. Each episode, they welcome three celebrity contestants. The competitors play two games (to fill the hour timeslot), spin the world’s most famous wheel, and solve word puzzles. The celebrities try to win cash for their favorite charities, as much as $1 million. Players in the first season include Leslie Jones, Tony Hawk, Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, Jeannie Mai, Rachael Leigh Cook, Kevin Nealon, Sherri Shepherd, Chandra Wilson, Maria Menounos, Constance Zimmer, Yvette Nicole Brown, Patton Oswalt, Jennie Garth, Chrissy Metz, Teri Hatcher, Karamo Brown, Drew Carey, Alfonso Ribeiro, Robert Herjavec, Chris Harrison, Joel McHale, Paul Reubens, and Nicole Byer.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/8 update:

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

