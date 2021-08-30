Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season Two; ABC Reveals Star Contestants

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is ready for its second season on ABC, and the network has now announced its star contestants who will compete for select charities. Anthony Anderson, Laverne Cox, Tori Spelling, Jason Alexander, and Tituss Burgess are just some of the celebrities set to appear.

ABC revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns with its star-studded spin on America’s Game(R) when season two premieres on its new night, SUNDAY, SEPT. 26 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous Wheel and solve word puzzles for a chance to win up to $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu. The celebrity contestants include Jason Alexander, Tatyana Ali, Anthony Anderson, Tituss Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Brooke Burns, Lacey Chabert, Mario Cantone, Laverne Cox, Marcia Cross, Joey Fatone, Vivica A. Fox, Jeff Garlin, Anthony Michael Hall, Melissa Joan Hart, John Michael Higgins, Vanilla Ice, Tara Lipinski, Loni Love, Von Miller, Michael Mizanin, Wanya Morris, Jason Mraz, Haley Joel Osment, Donny Osmond, James Pickens Jr., Caroline Rhea, Andy Richter, Amber Riley, Tori Spelling, Shawn Stockman, Curtis Stone, Jodie Sweetin, Raven-Symoné, Karl-Anthony Towns, Michelle Trachtenberg, Nia Vardalos, Johnny Weir and Ali Wentworth.”

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Celebrity of Wheel of Fortune on ABC? Do you plan to watch season two?