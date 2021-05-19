The Bachelorette: Season 17; ABC Reveals Contestants for June Premiere

The Bachelorette is returning to ABC for season 17 next month, and now the men competing for the love of Katie Thurston have been revealed. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams are hosting the upcoming season of the reality dating series.

ABC revealed more about the return of The Bachelorette in a press release.

“ Twenty-nine charming men and one mystery box hope to get lucky in love with Katie Thurston when the fiery 17th season of The Bachelorette premieres MONDAY, JUNE 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu. After a whirlwind first evening that includes emotional moments and valuable time with mentors Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, 23 lucky bachelors remain to toast the new Bachelorette and join her on the romantic journey of a lifetime! The 30 men who will vie for Katie’s heart are the following: Aaron, 26, an insurance agent from San Diego, Calif.

Andrew M., 31, a deputy district attorney from Newport Beach, Calif.

Andrew S., 26, a pro football player from Vienna, Austria

Austin, 25, a real estate investor from Mission Viejo, Calif.

Brandon, 26, an auto parts manager from Queens, N.Y.

Brendan, 26, a firefighter trainee from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Christian, 26, a real estate agent from Boston, Mass.

Cody, 27, a zipper sales manager from San Diego, Calif.

Connor B., 29, a math teacher from Nashville, Tenn.

Conor C., 28, a former baseball player from Costa Mesa, Calif.

David, 27, a technical product specialist from Nashville, Tenn.

Gabriel, 35, an entrepreneur from Charlotte, N.C.

Garrett, 29, a software marketing manager from Salinas, Calif.

Greg, 27, a marketing sales rep from Edison, N.J.

Hunter, 34, a software strategist from Houston, Texas

Jeff, 31, a surgical skin salesman from Jersey City, N.J.

John, 27, a bartender from Pacific Beach, Calif.

Josh, 25, an IT consultant from Miami, Fla.

Justin, 26, an investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Md.

Karl, 34, a motivational speaker from Miami, Fla.

Kyle, 26, a technical recruiter from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Landon, 25, a basketball coach from Dallas, Texas

Marcus, 30, a real estate broker from Portland, Ore.

Marty, 25, a dancer from Reno, Nev.

Michael, 36, a business owner from Akron, Ohio

Mike, 31, a gym owner from San Diego, Calif.

Quartney, 26, a nutrition entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas

Thomas, 28, a real estate broker from Poway, Calif.

Tre, 26, a software engineer from Covington, Ga.

??????, ??, in a box from ?????? After appearing in the landmark 25th season of The Bachelor, Katie Thurston emerged as a leading voice, who repeatedly stood up against bullying and negativity in the house; and women all over America applauded her for speaking up for what she believes. The 30-year-old Washington native became an instant fan favorite for her memorable arrival on night one where she introduced herself to Matt, light-up vibrator in tow. Unapologetically herself, Katie is adventurous, daring and ready for a man with whom she can build a life. A marketing manager with an innate social media savvy and humorous outlook on life, she is a witty storyteller who wants a man that will laugh along with her and is ready to step into the spotlight for her own love story to be told.”

Check out the photos of the men appearing on The Bachelorette below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch the new season of The Bachelorette on ABC?