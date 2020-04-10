The Bachelorette: Season 16; Production Options Considered for ABC Series

Fans of The Bachelorette are wondering when they might see Clare Crawley search for love. The series was meant to be filming season 16 now, and it was set to hit ABC in May. With the production shutdown, all of that is on hold.

ABC and the crew behind The Bachelorette are looking at options to film the series once things start to return to normal. Per Variety , one option is rent out a resort and have everything happen there. No traveling to exotic locations, as is the norm for this series.

There are other options being looked at, but it is all contingent on people being allowed to return to normal lives and productions being allowed to resume.

The delay in production would likely cause a delay in airing as well. The series would likely air in the fall instead of over the summer as normal.

What do you think? Are you still excited to see the next season of The Bachelorette?