Vulture Watch

Will this be the most shocking season yet? Has The Bachelorette TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 17th season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Bachelorette, season 17. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, season 16 of The Bachelorette follows Clare Crawley — an alumna of the 18th season of The Bachelor, featuring pro soccer player Juan Pablo Galavis. Now it’s time for Claire, with a new sense of resolve and self-worth, to give out the roses, to find her soul mate from a group of 31 bachelors. They’ll pull out all the stops to vie for her heart. Chris Harrison returns as the host of what may be the most shocking season of the franchise yet.



Season 16 Ratings

The 16th season of The Bachelorette averages a 1.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.03 million viewers. Compared to season 15, that’s down by 9% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership. Find out how The Bachelorette stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 14, 2020, The Bachelorette has not been cancelled or renewed for a 17th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Bachelorette for season 17? I have no doubt that this series (which typically airs in the summer months) will be renewed for another year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Bachelorette cancellation or renewal news.



The Bachelorette Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Bachelorette‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope The Bachelorette TV show will be renewed for a 17th season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?