Airing on the ABC television network, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! takes a look back at the memorable moments from more than 18 years of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette reality series.



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! takes a look back at the memorable moments from more than 18 years of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette reality series. Host Chris Harrison reaches into the vault and brings back one of his favorite seasons, highlighting the most notable moments from The Bachelor franchise. Episodes also include virtual catch-ups with returning bachelors and bachelorettes, as well as fan-favorite cast members from each season.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.41 million viewers. Find out how The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of June 10, 2020, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! for season two? The ratings are low and this seems like a one-and-done series so I don’t anticipate another season — at least, for now. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! cancellation or renewal news.



