Monday TV Ratings: The Titan Games, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Bull, 9-1-1: Lone Star

Published:

The Titan Games TV show on NBC: (canceled or renewed?)

Monday, August 10, 2020 ratingsNew episodes: The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! and The Titan GamesReruns: Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, American Ninja Warrior, Dateline NBC, The Neighborhood, Bob ♥ Abishola, All Rise, Bull, 9-1-1, and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

