The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!: Season One Ratings

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have done really well for ABC in the ratings over the years. But, with production being shut down, the alphabet network has had to get creative to fill a three-hour timeslot on Monday nights. Will this new retrospective series also be a hit? Will The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! takes a look back at the memorable moments from more than 18 years of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette reality series. Host Chris Harrison reaches into the vault and brings back one of his favorite seasons, highlighting the most notable moments from The Bachelor franchise. Episodes also include virtual catch-ups with returning bachelors and bachelorettes, as well as fan-favorite cast members from each season.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

