The Bachelor: Season 25 Ratings

The ratings for The Bachelor TV show have been inching downward for years but the series has remained the highest-rated unscripted show on the network. Will the numbers rise for this anniversary season or, will they continue to drop? Could The Bachelor possibly be cancelled or is it a safe bet to be renewed for season 26? Stay tuned.

Airing predominantly on Monday nights, The Bachelor is hosted by Chris Harrison. Season 25 follows Matt James as he meets, courts, and weeds out 32 potential “soul mates” in his quest for “true love.” A 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur, and community organization founder from Raleigh, North Carolina, James was cast in the 16th season of The Bachelorette. When production on that season was delayed, he was chosen to be the first Black male lead for the anniversary season of The Bachelor. Due to the pandemic, much of the season has been filmed at a luxury resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 24 of The Bachelor on ABC averaged a 1.82 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.40 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

