Will Matt James find that special someone in the 25th season of The Bachelor TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Bachelor is cancelled or renewed for season 26. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 25th season episodes of The Bachelor here.

An ABC dating reality show, The Bachelor is hosted by Chris Harrison. Season 25 follows Matt James as he meets, courts, and weeds out 32 potential “soul mates” in his quest for “true love.” A 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur, and community organization founder from Raleigh, North Carolina, James was cast in the 16th season of The Bachelorette. When production on that season was delayed, he was chosen to be the first Black male lead for the anniversary season of The Bachelor. Due to the pandemic, much of the season has been filmed at a luxury resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania.





What do you think? Which season 25 episodes of The Bachelor TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Bachelor should be cancelled or renewed for a 26th season on ABC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.