Doctor Odyssey: Joshua Jackson Talks About the ABC Series’ Cancellation

Doctor Odyssey was canceled in June, weeks after its first season ended, and now the star of the series is speaking out about ABC canceling the medical drama.

Joshua Jackson, Don Johnson, Phillipa Soo, and Sean Teale star in the series, which follows the crew of a luxury cruise ship. Jackson played Dr. Max Bankman, and he spoke about the series’ end after one season with People Magazine. He said the following:

“I’m always bummed out when a show gets canceled, and I really, really enjoyed the experience. That was a really good group of people, and it was a really fun show. But this is a crazy and difficult business, and whatever the reasons were for them not wanting to move forward with it, they don’t actually tell us those things. I’m going to miss the gang for sure. I hope [the fans] got the same thing that we got out of it, which was that it was a beautiful, over-the-top kind of experience that was like nothing else on television, I don’t think. I’m sad that we don’t get to go back and do it again. But I really enjoyed the time that we did get to do it. They may make that show with somebody else. I have no idea what their plans are. They haven’t let me know, but I am not holding my breath that it’s coming back.”

What do you think? Did you enjoy Doctor Odyssey? Were you hoping for a second season?