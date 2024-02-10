Jeopardy! Masters: Season Two Renewal; Trivia Champion Game Show to Return on ABC This Year

It’s game on for some more champions. ABC has renewed Jeopardy! Masters for a second season.

A trivia game show, the Jeopardy! Masters TV series is hosted by Ken Jennings and is based on the long-running syndicated competition series. The first season of the tournament pits six previous Jeopardy! champions — Amy Schneider, Andrew He, James Holzauer, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, and Sam Buttrey — against one another in a round-robin style format, with each episode featuring two games and three players. The winner takes home a grand prize and the title of Jeopardy! Masters Champion.

Airing on multiple nights over three weeks, the first season of Jeopardy! Masters averaged a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.72 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The first season aired for ten episodes throughout last May. ABC has revealed that season two will be released sometime in 2024. We know Jennings will return as host, but the contestants and premiere date have yet to be announced.

