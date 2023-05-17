Menu

Tuesday TV Ratings: 9-1-1: Lone Star, Jeopardy! Masters, Superman & Lois, FBI: Most Wanted, Weakest Link

Published:

9-1-1: Lone Star TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

© 2023 Fox Media LLC. CR: Kevin Estrada/FOX.

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 ratings — New episodes: Jeopardy! Masters, Judge Steve Harvey, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, The Wall, Weakest Link, and 9-1-1: Lone Star Reruns: Night Court, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and Celebrity Family Feud.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



