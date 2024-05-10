Not Dead Yet: Cancelled; ABC Comedy Series Not Returning for Season Three

Nell’s line to the other side has been disconnected. ABC has cancelled Not Dead Yet, so there won’t be a third season. The second season of ten episodes finished airing last month.

A single-camera comedy series, the Not Dead Yet TV show stars Gina Rodriguez, Hannah Simone, Lauren Ash, Rick Glassman, Josh Banday, Angela Gibbs, and Brad Garrett. In the story, Nell Serrano (Rodriguez) is a 37-year-old broke and newly single self-described disaster. She had a promising career as a journalist at a Southern California newspaper but set everything aside to follow a man to London. Five years later, that relationship ended, and Nell returned home to California and took the only writing job she could find at the newspaper, writing obituaries. Nell feels lonely and lost — until she begins to get some inspiration from some unlikely sources. As she’s writing about the newly departed, they start appearing to her to offer advice and inspiration. Guest stars in season two include Wendie Malick, Nico Santos, Rob Corddry, Tommy Martinez, Lidia Porto, Annie O’Donnell, Jesse Garcia, Cedric Yarborough, Chelsea Handler, and Marla Gibbs.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the second season of Not Dead Yet averaged a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.28 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 17% in the demo and up by 1% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s ABC’s least-watched scripted series of the season.

While Not Dead Yet has been cancelled, Rodriguez still has a spot on the network’s schedule. She and Shaquille O’Neal are hosting the new game show Lucky 13, which will debut on Thursday, July 18th.

Today, ABC renewed American Idol (season 23), The Bachelor (season 29), Celebrity Jeopardy! (season three), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (season five), The Conners (seventh and final season), Dancing with the Stars (season 33), Shark Tank (season 16), and What Would You Do? (season 17).

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Not Dead Yet TV series? Are you disappointed this ABC comedy wasn’t renewed for a third season?

