Not Dead Yet: Season Two Viewer Votes

Nell gets more supernatural advice in the second season of the Not Dead Yet TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Not Dead Yet is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Not Dead Yet here.

An ABC single-camera comedy series, the Not Dead Yet TV show stars Gina Rodriguez, Hannah Simone, Lauren Ash, Rick Glassman, Josh Banday, Angela Gibbs, and Brad Garrett. In the story, Nell Serrano (Rodriguez) is a 37-year-old broke and newly single self-described disaster. She had a promising career as a journalist at a Southern California newspaper but set everything aside to follow a man to London. Five years later, that relationship has ended and Nell has returned home to California and has taken the only writing job she can find at the newspaper, writing obituaries. Nell is feeling lonely and lost — until she begins to get some inspiration from some unlikely sources. As she’s writing about the newly departed, they start appearing to her to offer advice and inspiration. Guest stars in season two include Wendie Malick, Nico Santos, Rob Corddry, Tommy Martinez, Lidia Porto, Annie O’Donnell, Jesse Garcia, Cedric Yarborough, Chelsea Handler, and Marla Gibbs.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Not Dead Yet TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Not Dead Yet should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC?