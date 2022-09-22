Big Sky: Season Three Viewer Votes

You just know there will be plenty of twists and turns in the third season of the Big Sky TV show on ABC. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like Big Sky is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Big Sky here.

An ABC crime thriller series, the Big Sky TV series stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Dedee Pfeiffer, Jensen Ackles, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Reba McEntire, and J. Anthony Pena. Angelique Cabral, Rex Linn, Rosanna Arquette, Michael Malarkey, Luke Mitchell, Seth Gabel, Henry Ian Cusick, Anirudh Pisharody, and Madalyn Horcher appear in recurring roles. In the third season, private detective Cassie Dewell (Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Winnick), and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Ackles) maintain order in Helena, Montana, with their investigative skills. But when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (McEntire) goes awry, the trio faces a formidable mystery. No camper can be trusted and danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree.





