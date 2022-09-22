Big Sky: Season Four — Has the ABC Thriller Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Big Sky TV series stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Dedee Pfeiffer, Jensen Ackles, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Reba McEntire, and J. Anthony Pena. Angelique Cabral, Rex Linn, Rosanna Arquette, Michael Malarkey, Luke Mitchell, Seth Gabel, Henry Ian Cusick, Anirudh Pisharody, and Madalyn Horcher appear in recurring roles. In the third season, private detective Cassie Dewell (Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Winnick), and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Ackles) maintain order in Helena, Montana, with their investigative skills. But when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (McEntire) goes awry, the trio faces a formidable mystery. No camper can be trusted and danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Big Sky averages a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.26 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 13% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Big Sky stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 22, 2022, Big Sky has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Big Sky for season four? In the past, the series has been a weaker performer in the overnight ratings, but it often more than doubles its viewership in delayed seven-day viewing. In addition, I think adding popular performers like Ackles and McEntire to the cast will help boost the numbers. I believe that Big Sky will be renewed for a fourth year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Big Sky cancellation or renewal news.



