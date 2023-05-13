Big Sky: Cancelled on ABC; No Fourth Season for Crime Thriller Series

It’s case closed on Big Sky. ABC has officially cancelled the series, eliminating chances for a fourth season.

A crime thriller series, the Big Sky TV series stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Dedee Pfeiffer, Jensen Ackles, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Reba McEntire, and J. Anthony Pena. Angelique Cabral, Rex Linn, Rosanna Arquette, Michael Malarkey, Luke Mitchell, Seth Gabel, Henry Ian Cusick, Anirudh Pisharody, and Madalyn Horcher appear in recurring roles. In the third season, private detective Cassie Dewell (Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Winnick), and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Ackles) maintain order in Helena, Montana, with their investigative skills. The trio faces a formidable mystery when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (McEntire) goes awry. No camper can be trusted and danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the third season of Big Sky averaged a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.28 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 18% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership. It was one of ABC’s lowest-rated scripted series compared to other shows on the network.

The show added 110% more viewers in the live+7 day ratings, but that was not enough to secure a fourth-season renewal.

The fourth season of 13 episodes (the show’s smallest season) finished airing in January.

