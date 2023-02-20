The Company You Keep: Season One Viewer Votes

Love makes life complicated for this couple in the first season of The Company You Keep TV show on ABC. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Company You Keep is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Company You Keep here.

An ABC drama series, The Company You Keep TV show stars Milo Ventimiglia, Catherine Haena Kim, William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell, and Polly Draper. Sachin Bhatt recurs. In the story, Charlie Nicoletti (Ventimiglia) is a masterful high-stakes con man who commits crimes with his family. He also runs a bar with his bossy older sister, Birdie (Calles). Their con parents are former steelworker Leo (Fichtner) and his wife, Fran (Draper). Meanwhile, Emma Hill (Kim) is an undercover CIA officer. Her father, Joseph Hill (Saito), is the patriarch of a political dynasty and is married to Grace (Shen). Emma’s brother, David (Chiou), is an incumbent Senator running for re-election. Charlie and Emma meet and a night of passion leads to love between two people who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of The Company You Keep TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Company You Keep should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC?