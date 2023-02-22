The Company You Keep: Season Two — Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A drama series airing on the ABC television network, The Company You Keep TV show stars Milo Ventimiglia, Catherine Haena Kim, William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell, and Polly Draper. Sachin Bhatt recurs. In the story, Charlie Nicoletti (Ventimiglia) is a masterful high-stakes con man who commits crimes with his family. He also runs a bar with his bossy older sister, Birdie (Calles). Their con parents are former steelworker Leo (Fichtner) and his wife, Fran (Draper). Meanwhile, Emma Hill (Kim) is an undercover CIA officer. Her father, Joseph Hill (Saito), is the patriarch of a political dynasty and is married to Grace (Shen). Emma’s brother, David (Chiou), is an incumbent Senator running for re-election. Charlie and Emma meet and a night of passion leads to love between two people who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Company You Keep averages a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.37 million viewers. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Company You Keep stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 22, 2023, The Company You Keep has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Company You Keep for season two? This is a challenging timeslot but the network needs new dramas and sister studio 20th Television produces the show. Despite lower-than-expected ratings, I think there’s a good chance the show will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Company You Keep cancellation or renewal news.



