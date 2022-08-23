The Company You Keep: ABC Greenlights Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) Drama Series

The Company You Keep is headed to ABC. The network has given the green light to the drama starring Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us). Catherine Haena Kim, William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell, and Polly Draper also star in the series which is based on the Korean series My Fellow Citizens.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the ABC drama:

“It follows con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Kim). A night of passion leads to love between the pair, who unknowingly are on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.”

Phil Klemmer and Julia Cohen will act as co-showrunners of The Company You Keep. A premiere date for the new drama will be announced later.

