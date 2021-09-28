The Rookie: Season Five? Has the ABC Cop Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Airing on the ABC television network, The Rookie TV show stars Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, and Mekia Cox. As the story begins, John Nolan (Fillion) is a middle-aged divorced man from Pennsylvania. He owns a construction company but decides to give up his old life to pursue a new career as a police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department. He graduates from the Police Academy and becomes the oldest rookie on the force. He works with Sergeant Wade Grey (Jones), Detective Angela Lopez (Diaz), training officers Nyla Harper (Cox) and Tim Bradford (Winter), and fellow rookie Lucy Chen (O’Neil).



The fourth season of The Rookie averages a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.03 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 27% in the demo and down by 19% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Rookie stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



As of September 28, 2021, The Rookie has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will ABC cancel or renew The Rookie for season five? This show’s a middle-of-the-road performer with so-so ratings but it’s co-produced by ABC Studios. I suspect that will be enough to keep it on the air for another (possibly final) year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Rookie cancellation or renewal news.



