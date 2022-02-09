The Rookie: Season Four; Niecy Nash to Guest on ABC Series for Possible Spin-Off

ABC is looking to expand The Rookie universe with a potential spin-off. Niecy Nash is set to appear on multiple episodes of the cop drama as the oldest student in the FBI Academy. If the network moves forward with the series, characters will move freely back and forth between both shows. This is similar to what the network has already done with Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19.

ABC has revealed more about the possible spin-off of The Rookie in a press release.

“Niecy Nash (Reno 9-1-1, Claws) is set to guest star as Simone Clark in two embedded pilot episodes of the ABC police drama The Rookie from eOne and ABC Signature. Clark is a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Her episodes set the stage for a potential untitled spinoff next season allowing the franchise to expand beyond the Los Angeles Police Department. The Rookie and the spinoff will exist in the same universe, allowing characters to move back and forth. In the episode, Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Simone Clark when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station. The Rookie airs Sundays (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. “I’m so excited to guest star on The Rookie and bring Simone Clark to life! She is a spirited and spicy fish out of water,” said Nash. “The cast is amazing and I can’t wait to play!” The Rookie builds to 9.3 million Total Viewers this season after 35 days of viewing across all linear and digital platforms, marking an increase of +236% over its initial Live+Same Day average. [MP+35, 9/20-12/26/21]. The Rookie soars more than 6 times over its initial Live+Same Day rating in Adults 18-49 with a lift of +519% after 35 days of multiplatform viewing.”

Nash recently wrapped up her time on TNT’s Claws and the series finale aired on Sunday.

What do you think? Are you excited about a possible spin-off of The Rookie coming to ABC?