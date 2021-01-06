Vulture Watch

Airing on the ABC television network, The Rookie TV show stars Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., Melissa O’Neil, and Eric Winter. The series follows the experiences of John Nolan (Fillion), a middle-aged divorced man from Pennsylvania. He owns a construction company but decides to give up his old life to pursue a new career as a police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department. He graduates from the Police Academy and becomes the oldest rookie on the force. He works with Sergeant Wade Grey (Jones), training officers Angela Lopez (Diaz) and Tim Bradford (Winter), and fellow rookies Jackson West (Makin Jr.) and Lucy Chen (O’Neil). As season three begins, John nears the end of his training and must come to terms with the choices he made in pursuit of the truth.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of The Rookie averages a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.44 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 23% in the demo and down by 21% in viewership. Find out how The Rookie stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 6, 2021, The Rookie has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Rookie for season four? Though viewership isn’t great, I can’t see the network cancelling this drama series at this point. I’m sure it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Rookie cancellation or renewal news.



