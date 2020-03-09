Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

The Rookie: Season Two Ratings

Published:

The Rookie TV show on ABC: season 2 ratings (canceled or renewed?)Though Castle did very well for ABC in the ratings, Nathan Fillion’s latest series, The Rookie, struggled in its first season and could have been cancelled. ABC renewed the series but moved it to Sunday nights. Will the ratings improve in year two? Will The Rookie be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A police drama, The Rookie TV show stars Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., Melissa O’Neil, and Eric Winter. The series follows the experiences of John Nolan (Fillion), a middle-aged divorced man from Pennsylvania. He owns a construction company but decides to give up his old life to pursue a new career as a police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department. He graduates from the Police Academy and becomes the oldest rookie on the force. He works with Sergeant Wade Grey (Jones), training officers Angela Lopez (Diaz) and Tim Bradford (Winter), and fellow rookies Jackson West (Makin Jr.) and Lucy Chen (O’Neil). As season two begins, John is six months into his career as a cop and is put to the test by new challenges, romantic relationships, and potentially deadly situations.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

3/9 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of The Rookie on ABC averaged a 0.73 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.17 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

 

What do you think? Do you like the The Rookie TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?



Canceled and renewed TV show

46
Leave a Reply

avatar
40 Comment threads
6 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
44 Comment authors
r.mahonAnitaKimDhiana SkrmettiPacer Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Anita
Reader
Anita

I live this show. I hope they don’t cancel it. Please renew it.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 5, 2020 7:54 pm
r.mahon
Reader
r.mahon

Live it up

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 6, 2020 6:35 am
Kim
Reader
Kim

We love the show. But if the homo-sexuality is constantly implied. We will have to watch something else. It’s disappointing. It’s a great show.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
March 2, 2020 11:40 am
r.mahon
Reader
r.mahon

I guess they feel the need to get “those” viewers.
If it keeps up, I’m gone too.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 3, 2020 5:20 pm
Dhiana Skrmetti
Reader
Dhiana Skrmetti

My husband & I love this show so much! Please don’t cancel it— we only watch like 3 shows and this is one of them!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
February 29, 2020 7:05 am
Pacer
Reader
Pacer

Loved The Rookie season opener one of the best episodes. I also liked the fact that it didn’t have to go up against The NFL Sunday Night Football. For me The Rookie is 5 Stars

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 25, 2020 9:14 am
Susan James
Reader
Susan James

Renew. It love it
U left off her taken why all the great shows and u keep crap stupid shows game shows at night Comedy shows that is so stupid put the GD rookie back on you just can’t leave it ending like that would you have five shows you don’t even give anything a chance rather bash Donald Trump

Vote Up0-3Vote Down Reply
February 15, 2020 10:03 am
Willard Lee
Reader
Willard Lee

My wife and I liked watching The Rookie for the past two years and didn’t miss an episode. We’ll be disappointed if ABC cancels the show.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
February 11, 2020 10:31 pm
Deborah Bowley
Reader
Deborah Bowley

I love The Rookie show…….please don’t cancel it!!!!!

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
February 5, 2020 11:43 am
Jillywilly61
Reader
Jillywilly61

We get good shows on like station 19 and the Rookie. You want to cancel them why? I love those show don’t fix things still they are broken.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
January 27, 2020 6:50 pm
Susan N Spahr
Reader
Susan N Spahr

I love “The Rookie” and hope it will continue with additional episodes and seasons!

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
January 26, 2020 9:56 pm
The rookie is a very good series I hope that it ge
Reader
The rookie is a very good series I hope that it ge

The rookie is a very good series I hope that it gets picked up for another season at least a couple seasons it’s really good and I enjoy watching it I wonder when it will start if it does get picked up

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
January 25, 2020 2:52 pm
1 2 3
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz