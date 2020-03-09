The Rookie: Season Two Ratings

Though Castle did very well for ABC in the ratings, Nathan Fillion’s latest series, The Rookie, struggled in its first season and could have been cancelled. ABC renewed the series but moved it to Sunday nights. Will the ratings improve in year two? Will The Rookie be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.
A police drama, The Rookie TV show stars Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., Melissa O’Neil, and Eric Winter. The series follows the experiences of John Nolan (Fillion), a middle-aged divorced man from Pennsylvania. He owns a construction company but decides to give up his old life to pursue a new career as a police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department. He graduates from the Police Academy and becomes the oldest rookie on the force. He works with Sergeant Wade Grey (Jones), training officers Angela Lopez (Diaz) and Tim Bradford (Winter), and fellow rookies Jackson West (Makin Jr.) and Lucy Chen (O’Neil). As season two begins, John is six months into his career as a cop and is put to the test by new challenges, romantic relationships, and potentially deadly situations.
The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.
For comparisons: Season one of The Rookie on ABC averaged a 0.73 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.17 million viewers.
Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.
I live this show. I hope they don’t cancel it. Please renew it.
Live it up
We love the show. But if the homo-sexuality is constantly implied. We will have to watch something else. It’s disappointing. It’s a great show.
I guess they feel the need to get “those” viewers.
If it keeps up, I’m gone too.
My husband & I love this show so much! Please don’t cancel it— we only watch like 3 shows and this is one of them!
Loved The Rookie season opener one of the best episodes. I also liked the fact that it didn’t have to go up against The NFL Sunday Night Football. For me The Rookie is 5 Stars
Renew. It love it
U left off her taken why all the great shows and u keep crap stupid shows game shows at night Comedy shows that is so stupid put the GD rookie back on you just can’t leave it ending like that would you have five shows you don’t even give anything a chance rather bash Donald Trump
My wife and I liked watching The Rookie for the past two years and didn’t miss an episode. We’ll be disappointed if ABC cancels the show.
I love The Rookie show…….please don’t cancel it!!!!!
We get good shows on like station 19 and the Rookie. You want to cancel them why? I love those show don’t fix things still they are broken.
I love “The Rookie” and hope it will continue with additional episodes and seasons!
The rookie is a very good series I hope that it gets picked up for another season at least a couple seasons it’s really good and I enjoy watching it I wonder when it will start if it does get picked up