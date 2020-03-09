The Rookie: Season Two Ratings

Though Castle did very well for ABC in the ratings, Nathan Fillion’s latest series, The Rookie, struggled in its first season and could have been cancelled. ABC renewed the series but moved it to Sunday nights. Will the ratings improve in year two? Will The Rookie be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A police drama, The Rookie TV show stars Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., Melissa O’Neil, and Eric Winter. The series follows the experiences of John Nolan (Fillion), a middle-aged divorced man from Pennsylvania. He owns a construction company but decides to give up his old life to pursue a new career as a police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department. He graduates from the Police Academy and becomes the oldest rookie on the force. He works with Sergeant Wade Grey (Jones), training officers Angela Lopez (Diaz) and Tim Bradford (Winter), and fellow rookies Jackson West (Makin Jr.) and Lucy Chen (O’Neil). As season two begins, John is six months into his career as a cop and is put to the test by new challenges, romantic relationships, and potentially deadly situations.

For comparisons: Season one of The Rookie on ABC averaged a 0.73 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.17 million viewers.

