The Rookie: Season Three; Nathan Fillion Drama Renewed by ABC

Nathan Fillion isn’t taking his badge off anytime soon. ABC just announced they’ve ordered a third season of The Rookie for the 2020-21 broadcast season.

The comedy-drama stars Fillion as a small-town guy who, after a life-changing experience, decides to pursue his dream of being an LAPD officer. Now he’s the oldest rookie on the force, and the brass thinks he’s just having a midlife crisis. The cast also includes Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin, Mercedes Mason, Melissa O’Neil, Afton Williamson, and Eric Winter.

The second season of The Rookie averaged a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.32 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s a 12% decrease in the demo and a 4% increase in overall viewership. Compared to other ABC scripted series, The Rookie has been a middle-of-the-road performer.

What do you think? Have you seen The Rookie TV show on Sunday nights? Will you watch season three of this ABC series?