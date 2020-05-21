Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

The Rookie: Season Three; Nathan Fillion Drama Renewed by ABC

by Jessica Pena,

The Rookie TV show on ABC: (canceled or renewed?)

Nathan Fillion isn’t taking his badge off anytime soon. ABC just announced they’ve ordered a third season of The Rookie for the 2020-21 broadcast season.

The comedy-drama stars Fillion as a small-town guy who, after a life-changing experience, decides to pursue his dream of being an LAPD officer. Now he’s the oldest rookie on the force, and the brass thinks he’s just having a midlife crisis. The cast also includes Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin, Mercedes Mason, Melissa O’Neil, Afton Williamson, and Eric Winter.

The second season of The Rookie averaged a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.32 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s a 12% decrease in the demo and a 4% increase in overall viewership. Compared to other ABC scripted series, The Rookie has been a middle-of-the-road performer.

What do you think? Have you seen The Rookie TV show on Sunday nights? Will you watch season three of this ABC series?


Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Kristen Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Kristen
Reader
Kristen

Yes, it’s awesome!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
May 21, 2020 8:19 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz