Will John and his fellow officers survive the second season of The Rookie TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Rookie is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of The Rookie here.
An ABC A police drama, The Rookie TV show stars Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., Melissa O’Neil, and Eric Winter. The series follows the experiences of John Nolan (Fillion), a middle-aged divorced man from Pennsylvania. He owns a construction company but decides to give up his old life to pursue a new career as a police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department. He graduates from the Police Academy and becomes the oldest rookie on the force. He works with Sergeant Wade Grey (Jones), training officers Angela Lopez (Diaz) and Tim Bradford (Winter), and fellow rookies Jackson West (Makin Jr.) and Lucy Chen (O’Neil). As season two begins, John is six months into his career as a cop and is put to the test by new challenges, romantic relationships, and potentially deadly situations.
What do you think? Which season two episodes of The Rookie TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Rookie on ABC should be cancelled or renewed for a third season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.
I really love this new show with Nathan. I’m so proud he is an Edmonton boy. Please keep this show going longer than Castle (which I sincerely miss and watched the whole series again last summer). I was sweating bullets because it took so long to come back after Xmas break. Please don’t do that again. I’m 70 and can’t take that kind of stress. I need my eye candy. Nathan is definitely eye candy. Love the show.
The Rookie has a great new series with new stories that haven’t been done before with great writing & fantastic actors so please please keep it on the air. I’m begging you it’s got good drama with funny parts
One of the better shows on. Not a lousy rehash of old shows. Shows imagination and new storyboards that keep you interested. Leave it on.
Best show I’ve watched in a long time. It just keeps getting better