The Rookie: Season Four; ABC Renews Nathan Fillion Drama for 2021-22

John and his fellow officers will be back on the beat for the 2021-22 broadcast season. ABC has renewed The Rookie TV show for a fourth year.

A police drama series, The Rookie TV show stars Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., Melissa O’Neil, and Eric Winter. The series follows the experiences of John Nolan (Fillion), a middle-aged divorced man from Pennsylvania. He owns a construction company but decides to give up his old life to pursue a new career as a police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department. He graduates from the Police Academy and becomes the oldest rookie on the force. He works with Sergeant Wade Grey (Jones), training officers Angela Lopez (Diaz) and Tim Bradford (Winter), and fellow rookies Jackson West (Makin Jr.) and Lucy Chen (O’Neil). As season three begins, John nears the end of his training and must come to terms with the choices he made in pursuit of the truth.

Airing on Sunday nights, the third season of The Rookie averages a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.73 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season two, that’s down by 24% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership. There are just 14 episodes this season (due to the pandemic) and final two will air Sunday night.

The ABC renewal announcement was made via social media:

Congratulations to #TheRookie – we will be back for another season on ABC! 😍 pic.twitter.com/CBo29fHqyJ — The Rookie (@therookie) May 14, 2021

ABC status sheet to track the alphabet network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here. Check out ourto track the alphabet network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows