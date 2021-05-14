Home Economics: Season Two Renewal for ABC Family Comedy Series

The Hayworth family will be back for the 2021-22 television season. ABC has renewed its Home Economics TV show for a second year.

The Home Economics comedy series stars Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, and JeCobi Swain. The show takes a look at the heartwarming yet super-uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship among three adult siblings. Connor (Tatro) is the youngest and most successful sibling of the family. He runs his own private equity firm and his marriage is falling apart. He has a daughter named Gretchen (Bearman). Tom (Grace) is the middle sibling and is a middle-class author who is struggling. He is married to Marina (Souza), a former attorney, and they have three kids. Sarah (McGee) is the eldest sibling and an out-of-work child therapist who’s barely making ends meet. She is married to Denise (Zamata), a teacher, and they have two kids and live in a cramped Bay Area loft.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the first season of Home Economics averages a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.59 million viewers. Six episodes have aired this season and the finale airs next Wednesday.

ABC made the renewal announcement via social media:

A comedy so nice, we’re getting it twice ✌️ #HomeEconomics will be back for Season Two! pic.twitter.com/V81ZOWDzF3 — Home Economics (@HomeEconABC) May 14, 2021

