Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 7, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, and JeCobi Swain.

TV show description:

Created by Michael Colton and John Aboud, this show is inspired by Colton’s life. The Home Economics family comedy series takes a look at the heartwarming yet super-uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship among three adult siblings of the Hayworth family: one is in the 1 percent, one is middle-class, and one is barely holding on.

Connor (Tatro) is the youngest and most successful sibling of the family. He runs his own private equity firm and his marriage is falling apart. He has a daughter named Gretchen (Bearman).

Tom (Grace) is the middle sibling and is a middle-class author who is struggling. He is married to Marina (Souza), a former attorney, and they have three kids.

Sarah (McGee) is the eldest sibling and an out-of-work child therapist who’s barely making ends meet. She is married to Denise (Zamata), a teacher, and they have two kids and live in a cramped Bay Area loft.

