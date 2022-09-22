Home Economics: Season Three Ratings



For a while, ABC allotted eight timeslots for comedies each week. This season, the alphabet network has just four comedies on the schedule, so that means that there’s more competition for fewer timeslots. Will Home Economics be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, the Home Economics TV show stars Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, JeCobi Swain, and Lidia Porto. The show takes a look at the heartwarming yet super-uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings of the Hayworth family. Connor (Tatro) is the youngest and most successful sibling in the family, running his own private equity firm. His marriage has fallen apart and he has a daughter named Gretchen (Bearman). Tom (Grace) is the middle sibling and is a middle-class author who is struggling. He is married to Marina (Souza), a former attorney, and they have three kids, including Camila (Rountree). Sarah (McGee) is the eldest sibling and an out-of-work child therapist who’s barely making ends meet. She is married to Denise (Zamata), a teacher, and they have two kids (Swain and Curet). The family lives in a cramped Bay Area loft.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Home Economics on ABC averaged a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.92 million viewers.

