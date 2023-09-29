Home Economics: Cancelled by ABC; No Season Four for Family Comedy Series

The Hayworth clan has had their last family get-together. ABC has cancelled the Home Economics series, so there won’t be a fourth season. The third season of 13 episodes finished airing in January.

A family comedy series, the Home Economics TV show stars Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, JeCobi Swain, and Lidia Porto. The show takes a look at the heartwarming yet super-uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings of the Hayworth family. Connor (Tatro) is the youngest and most successful sibling in the family and he runs his own private equity firm. His marriage has fallen apart and he has a daughter named Gretchen (Bearman). Tom (Grace) is the middle sibling and is a middle-class author who is struggling. He is married to Marina (Souza), a former attorney, and they have three kids, including Camila (Rountree). Sarah (McGee) is the eldest sibling and an out-of-work child therapist who’s barely making ends meet. She is married to Denise (Zamata), a teacher, and they have two kids (Swain and Curet). The family lives in a cramped Bay Area loft.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the third season of Home Economics averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.03 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s up by 7% in the demo and up by 6% in viewership. Despite the year-to-year gains, the comedy was one of ABC’s least-watched scripted series of the 2022-23 TV season. It picked up about 40% more viewers in the live+7 day ratings, averaging about 2.92 million.

The network had been holding off on making a decision on the show’s fate until the industry strikes had been resolved and even extended the cast’s options beyond the June 30th contract deadline. Now that the writers strike has been resolved and the end of the actors strike appears to be in sight, Home Economics’ fate has been decided.

A decision has yet to be made on the future of The Rookie: Feds and The Good Lawyer, a backdoor pilot spin-off of The Good Doctor.

What do you think? Do you enjoy the Home Economics TV series on ABC? Are you disappointed to hear that it’s been cancelled?

